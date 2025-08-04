Dez Bryant Sends Warning To Jerry Jones As Cowboys Drama Continues

Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

Jerry Jones has been criticized by rapper Jay-Z and former Cowboys star Dez Bryant for his comments on the Micah Parsons situation. Jones mentioned past negotiations with Bryant and Jay-Z’s agency Roc Nation when discussing the Parsons contract standoff. Bryant threatened to reveal more damaging stories if Jones continued to mention him, calling the comments disrespectful. Jones referenced his interactions with Bryant and his representation at the time, Roc Nation, as to why he doesn’t want to deal with agents when negotiating contracts. Parsons said he told Jones he wanted to negotiate with his agent present.

JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME,” Bryant wrote in a post on X on Saturday. “I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR S—.

“ON SOME G S—… WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING.””He said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.’ He said, ‘My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ And what did I say? I said, ‘I’m going to call you [when I have a problem].’ He quit taking my call.”

Bryant and the Cowboys agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract before the start of the 2015 season.

Jones explained his issue with agents as he told fans not to “lose sleep” over the Parsons drama.

“Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found,” he said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours.

Roc Nation also refuted Jones’ claims, stating that they had negotiated a significant contract for Bryant in 2015 and that the assertion of not returning Jones’ calls was false and comical.