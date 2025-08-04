$2 Tuesday At Pizza Hut

When it comes to fast food. Tuesday has meant tacos. Now Pizza Hut is giving you a sweet treat with it’s Tuesday deal on Personal Pan Pizzas. The company rolled out the promotion last month for $2-1 topping Personal Pan Pizzas and initially planned to do it for a month. But it became so popular, Pizza Hut has extended this sweet deal into August! The response has been phenomenal, selling out all over the country. Grab the kids and swing by a participating Pizza Hut location near you and purchase up to four $2 Personal Pan Pizzas for a yummy afterschool snack.

