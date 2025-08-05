Katt Williams To Be On Course Correspondent For PGA Tour Playoffs

Comedian Katt Williams is set to be an on-course correspondent for a PGA Tour Event this weekend. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Williams will join PGA Tour Live for the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. He will work with ESPN analyst Michael Collins and previously was a special guest during the Tour Championship last year. Williams will walk the course on Thursday and Friday, following a marquee group of players.

The intention here is to bring a new audience to the PGA Tour, and Williams is a great admirer of the pros — and a great ambassador to the sport. He loves the game of golf — and he’s happy with the state of his game, Williams told The Hollywood Reporter. Though he carries a 19 handicap, which is pretty much the threshold of what is considered to be a “high handicap,” Williams said the number is a misrepresentation of how he plays.

“OK, so I had to establish a handicap when I tore my rotator cuff. So, I came in as a 19 handicap, but I shoot low 80s,” Williams said. “You certainly don’t want to bet me! I know it won’t be that when I get ready to do it again. Eighty-three is a good and gettable score for me all across the country at excellent courses.”

“The thing that I like about golf is that it permeates so many different parts of your life,” Williams said. “It’s not like it fixes everything, but it gives you a new parameter for things. The first four holes not going to your liking? It has the ability to ruin the day, but it [doesn’t have to]. You can fix this front nine, you see? And level this front nine out to where you can still have a good 18.”