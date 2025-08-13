Astros Isaac Paredes Chooses Rehab Instead Of Surgery

Houston Astros’ third-baseman Isaac Paredes may not be done just yet.

While Paredes was ruled out for the season with a torn right hamstring last week, Astros’ general manager Dana Brown told reporters that the All-Star hot corner is exploring an alternative option.

Brown told The Athletic’s Chandler Rome that Paredes received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection in his right hamstring and is going to rehab in an attempt to return this season. Surgery was on the table, but Paredes opted for the injection instead. The surgery to repair the torn hamstring was estimated to require a six-month recovery. The PRP injection is a procedure where an athlete’s blood is drawn and filtered into a platelet-rich plasma. This is because platelets, which are blood cells that clump together to seal a wound, have special proteins called growth factors, which contain healing properties. That platelet-rich plasma is then injected back into the body’s injured tissue with the hope that it will accelerate healing.

The injection could take several weeks or months to work, but Paredes could be ready in time for the end of the season or postseason if it works out. If not, he risks missing part of the 2026 season by delaying the surgery. Let’s pray and hope for the best! This year would be special for the Stros,