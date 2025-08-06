Listen Live
Entertainment

BET Suspends Hip Hop Awards & Soul Train Awards

BET Suspends Hip Hop Awards & Soul Train Awards

BET says the shows will be reimagined.

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

BET has indefinitely suspended the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards. CEO Scott Mills confirmed the pause during a recent interview, stating that the shows are being reimagined to better suit today’s media landscape. The BET Hip Hop Awards, launched in 2006, have honored rap culture, while the Soul Train Awards, launched in 1987, have celebrated R&B and soul. There is no confirmed return date for the shows, but they are not being permanently canceled. The shows will be reimagined to adapt to the changing media climate.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close