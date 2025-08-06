BET Suspends Hip Hop Awards & Soul Train Awards
BET Suspends Hip Hop Awards & Soul Train Awards
BET has indefinitely suspended the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards. CEO Scott Mills confirmed the pause during a recent interview, stating that the shows are being reimagined to better suit today’s media landscape. The BET Hip Hop Awards, launched in 2006, have honored rap culture, while the Soul Train Awards, launched in 1987, have celebrated R&B and soul. There is no confirmed return date for the shows, but they are not being permanently canceled. The shows will be reimagined to adapt to the changing media climate.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The Soul Train Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards have been suspended indefinitely, according to BET CEO Scott Mills in a new interview with Billboard pic.twitter.com/GL74cTF5bR— RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) August 5, 2025
-
If You Didn't Lose Weight Over The Summer, There's Always Winter
-
Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast
-
Oh No! Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games
-
Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake
-
Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open
-
Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!
-
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor
-
Date Night Alert Tonight Is Two-For-One Cinema Deals