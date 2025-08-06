BET Suspends Hip Hop Awards & Soul Train Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

BET has indefinitely suspended the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards. CEO Scott Mills confirmed the pause during a recent interview, stating that the shows are being reimagined to better suit today’s media landscape. The BET Hip Hop Awards, launched in 2006, have honored rap culture, while the Soul Train Awards, launched in 1987, have celebrated R&B and soul. There is no confirmed return date for the shows, but they are not being permanently canceled. The shows will be reimagined to adapt to the changing media climate.

The Soul Train Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards have been suspended indefinitely, according to BET CEO Scott Mills in a new interview with Billboard pic.twitter.com/GL74cTF5bR — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) August 5, 2025 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js