Jamal Roberts, Jonathan McReynolds Added to Stellar Awards

Source: eOne Nashville / Entertainment One Nashville

It just got sweeter at The 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards, hosted by BeBe & CeCe Winans, which will premiere on August 30th at 8PM ET/7PM CT on the Stellar Network and on BET on August 31st. The theme of the show is “OUR MUSIC, OUR VOICE, OUR CULTURE,”

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

The show will feature performances by various artists including Jamal Roberts, Jonathan McReynolds, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Central City Productions founder Don Jackson will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award, and the event will include special guest presenters such as Lil Rel Howery and Trina Braxton. The show will also feature the Stellar PLUS experience with industry and fan-focused events leading up to the awards ceremony.

This year, the STELLAR PLUS experience will return with two days of immersive industry and fan-focused events from Thursday, August 14, 2025, through Friday, August 15, 2025, ahead of the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Special guests participating in the STELLAR PLUSexperience include Adam Blackstone, Dana Sorey, Avery Sunshine, Miles Minnick, Joyce Sheffield, Karri Bryant, Rochelle Johnson, Alexis Daniels, Jayda Ellis, Lashoundra Young, Griff, Damon Williams, Just Nesh, Kasaun Wilson, Rhyeem Johnson, and more. The Stellar Unplugged Music Experience is presented by Amazon Music and in partnership with the Recording Academy.

The “40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards” show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Producer and Executive in Charge of Production; Michael A. Johnson as Producer and Director, Erin Johnson as Talent Producer, and Daniel Moore as Music Director.

The Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards will premiere on the Stellar Network on Saturday, August 30th at 8PM and 11PM EST; on BET Sunday, August 31st at 8PM ET/7PM CT; on Bounce TV September 28th at 1PM EST/12PM CT; and in broadcast syndication from September 6, 2025 – September 28, 2025. The show will also stream on Vizio and Xumo Play beginning September 29th, 2025.