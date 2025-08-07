Listen Live
MLB To Make History And NFL Preseason Week One Kicks Off

Football is officially back and First Female Umpire will make her debut

Published on August 7, 2025

Wild Card Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans
Source: Thomas B. Shea / Getty

Football is officially back for all 32 teams.  A tripleheader kicks off Week One of the NFL preseason on Thursday.  The Colts clash with the Ravens in Baltimore, the Bengals and Eagles square off in Philly and the nightcap features the Raiders and Seahawks dueling in Seattle.  A trio of matchups are also on the slate for Friday while most of the league plays on Saturday.  The Dolphins-Bears and Saints-Chargers matchups wrap up the first of three exhibition weeks on Sunday.

Football
Source: Scott Halleran / Getty

Texans To Visit Vikings In Preseason Opener

The Texans are hitting the road for their first preseason matchup.  Houston will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.  The team held a walkthrough practice yesterday and there were no competitive periods during the session.  Linebacker Christian Harris participated in the practice and lined up with the first-team defense after not taking part in the first few weeks of camp.  In other news, Houston has signed wide receiver Quintez Cephus. 

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

A woman will make MLB history this weekend as the first to ever be an umpire in a regular-season game.  Jen Pawol will umpire in three of the four games between the Miami Marlins and Braves in Atlanta.  She will be behind home plate for the series finale on Sunday.  Pawol began her career as an umpire back in 2016 in the minor leagues.  In 2024, she became the first woman in 17 years to umpire in a Spring Training game.

Baseball history Houston Texans NFL

