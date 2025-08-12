Ex-David Justice Spills Halle Berry Divorce Tea

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

David Justice spoke openly about his 1997 divorce from Halle Berry during the All the Smoke podcast hosted by former NBA legends Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

The former Atlanta Braves star said he quickly questioned their compatibility only months into the marriage.

Justice, a self-described Midwest guy, grew up believing a wife should cook, clean, and have strong motherly qualities.

He explained that, early on, Berry did not cook or clean, and she didn’t seem interested in having children.

Those observations made him think about whether she could be the mother of his future kids.

Justice said the lack of those qualities made him rethink building a family with her.

He admitted he was young and held very traditional expectations about marriage.

The baseball player reflected on the intense media attention that followed their breakup.

Check out the interview where he talks about playing with Deion Sanders, Derek Jeter, Steroids and more below.