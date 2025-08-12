Listen Live
Ex-David Justice Spills Halle Berry Divorce Tea

David Justice opens up about his 1997 divorce from Halle Berry, revealing why he felt she wasn’t “wife material” back then.

Published on August 12, 2025

23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals
Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

David Justice spoke openly about his 1997 divorce from Halle Berry during the All the Smoke podcast hosted by former NBA legends Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

The former Atlanta Braves star said he quickly questioned their compatibility only months into the marriage.
Justice, a self-described Midwest guy, grew up believing a wife should cook, clean, and have strong motherly qualities.
He explained that, early on, Berry did not cook or clean, and she didn’t seem interested in having children.
Those observations made him think about whether she could be the mother of his future kids.
Justice said the lack of those qualities made him rethink building a family with her.
He admitted he was young and held very traditional expectations about marriage.
The baseball player reflected on the intense media attention that followed their breakup.

Justice says, at the time, that made him rethink building a family with her — and it eventually ended the marriage.

Check out the interview where he talks about playing with Deion Sanders, Derek Jeter, Steroids and more below.

halle berry

