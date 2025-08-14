Listen Live
Zelle Gets Sued For Fraud

New York sues Zelle, says security lapses led to 'rampant' consumer fraud

Published on August 14, 2025

New York’s attorney general is suing Zelle over a lack of safety features that allowed scammers to steal over $1 billion from users. The lawsuit claims that Zelle’s parent company, Early Warning Services, failed to protect users from fraud by not implementing necessary safeguards. Attorney General Letitia James alleges that Zelle knew about the platform’s vulnerabilities but did not take action to prevent fraud. The case comes after a similar federal lawsuit was dropped earlier this year. Zelle has dismissed the lawsuit as a “political stunt.”

