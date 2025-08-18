Texans Trade John Metchie For Harrison Bryant

Source: David Berding / Getty

The Houston Texans traded wide receiver John Metchie III to the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.

The Texans received tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Metchie and a sixth-round pick, sources told ESPN.

The trade for Bryant comes after the Texans lost tight end Brevin Jordan to a season-ending knee injury last week. The Texans had only two tight ends they truly trusted in Dalton Schultz and 2024 fourth-round pick Cade Stover.

The teams are actually getting their own 2026 selections back in the trade, as they swapped them as part of a trade involving cornerback Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and guard Kenyon Green in March, per Pelissero.

Metchie, a 2022 second-round pick, never quite found his way into the WR equation in Houston. He missed his entire rookie year after being diagnosed with leukemia, and returned as a rotational player for the past two seasons.

He’s played 29 games (three starts) for the Texans since 2023, with 40 catches, 412 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ acquisition of Metchie continues their M.O. of adding players from championship teams, as Metchie was teammates with Eagles star DeVonta Smith on Alabama’s 2020 team that won the national championship.

Bryant, meanwhile, is a former fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2020 Draft and will now be on his third team in the past year and a half. Bryant, who has 89 career receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns, spent his first four seasons in Cleveland before playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.

The 27-year-old caught just nine passes for 86 yards for the Raiders after signing a one-year deal with the team. In March, the Eagles brought him in on another one-year pact, but now he’s heading to Houston instead. He was competing to be the Eagles’ third tight end and now has a clearer path to a roster spot with the Texans.