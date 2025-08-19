Clean Sweep at 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards
The 40th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards lit up the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Saturday, Aug. 16, honoring some of gospel music’s most dynamic voices while reflecting on four decades of celebrating the genre.
Hosted by legendary siblings BeBe & CeCe Winans, the ceremony blended heartfelt tributes, star-studded performances, and memorable award moments in a night that highlighted both the future and the foundation of gospel music.
Among the evening’s highlights, ADIA was named New Artist of the Year, marking a breakthrough moment in her career
Pastor Mike Jr. shows just how amazing God is at the 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. He won in all nine categories in which he was nominated. Pastor Mike Jr. won artist of the year for the fourth time, which allows him to pull ahead of Kirk Franklin and Marvin Sapp as the top winner in the history of the category. Kirk and Marvin have each won three times.
These nine awards ups Pastor Mike Jr.’s total of Stellar Awards to 28. Pastor Mike Jr., 41 is from Birmingham, Alabama. The artist, born Michael McClure Jr., is the founder of Rock City Church, which has four churches in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.
Pastor Mike Jr. won nearly one-third of the 30 awards presented Saturdayt. He won five awards, including album of the year, for his EP I Got Away, which reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart in May 2024. He won four awards, including song of the year, for “Amen,” which reached No. 4 on Hot Gospel Songs in January 2025.
Cece Winans was runner-up, with three awards. The Group Fire, Ricky Dillard and Dorinda Clark-Cole each won two.
who had tied with Pastor Mike Jr. for the most nominations (nine) won just one award, contemporary album of the year for You Belong: Live in Durham. Nelson had the misfortune of going up against Pastor Mike Jr. in six categories.
ADIA took the award for new artist of the year. Don Jackson, founder of the Stellar Awards and chairman of Central City Productions, Inc., received the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here’s the full list of nominations for the 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, with winners marked.
Artist of the Year
CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records
Kenny Lewis & One Voice; The Healing Project; PureSound Muzik Group
WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group
Tamela Mann; Live Breathe Fight; TillyMann
Song of the Year
WINNER: “Amen,” Michael McClure Jr., Adia Andrews, Terrell Anthony Pettus, Andrea Crouch, & David “DLo” Outing; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group
“Clap My Way,” Fred Jerkins III, Alvin Garrett, & Micah Lee; Micah Lee; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic
“I Prayed for You (said a prayer),” Major Johnson Finley, Brunes Charles, & Jeshua Williams; MAJOR.; NowThatsMAJOR / MNRK
“That’s My King,” Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks, & Jess Russ; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
“Yahweh” ft. Melvin Crispell III; Danni Baylor, Jason Nelson, Jerome Baylor, & Johnnie Huntley Steele III; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records
Male Artist of the Year
Chandler Moore; Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles; TRIBL
Deitrick Haddon; One Night in California; DH Visions
Doc McKenzie; Run On; Blockbuster Records/Milbert McKenzie Music Group
Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records
WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group
Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year
ADIA; On the Way; Rock City Media Group
WINNER: CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
Dorinda Clark-Cole; Determined; Malaco Records
Karen Clark-Sheard; Still Karen; Motown Gospel
Lisa Page Brooks; The Grateful Chant; FlowNeeNee Music
Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
Deitrick Haddon ft. Damita & Tasha Page-Lockhart; Hold On 2 Your Faith; ManHaddon Ministries / Tyscot Records
FK&M (Fred Hammond, Keith Staten and Marcus Cole); Time Capsule – The Trilogy; 3Brothers/Dare Records
Ted & Sheri; You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove); Ted & Sheri LLC / Black Smoke Music Worldwide
WINNER: The Group Fire; About Last Night; Jet Records North/East
New Artist of the Year
WINNER: ADIA; On the Way; Rock City Media Group
Bobbi Lane; Unmatched Grace; Blockbuster Records/ Taylor Music Group
Josh Bracy and Power Anointed; Favor; Josh Bracy Muzic
Micah Lee; Clap My Way; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic
Montrae Tisdale and The Friends Chorale; The Faith Journey; Tisdale Nation Entertainment
Album of the Year
WINNER: I Got Away EP; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group
Live Breathe Fight; Tamela Mann; TillyMann
More Than This; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
The Healing Project; Kenny Lewis & One Voice; PureSound Muzik Group
You Belong: Live in Durham; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records
Choir of the Year
Bishop S.Y. Younger; Bishop S.Y. Younger Presents Worship in Brazil; Ramp Records (exclusively distributed by Haus Records)
Chicago Mass Choir; Greater Is Coming; New Haven Records
WINNER: Ricky Dillard; When I Think; Motown Gospel
The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records
Producer of the Year
Dana Sorey; Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records
Fred Hammond, Keith Staten, Marcus Cole, Paul Wright III and Ray Hammond; FK&M (Fred Hammond, Keith Staten and Marcus Cole); Time Capsule – The Trilogy; 3Brothers/Dare Records
J. Drew Sheard; Karen Clark-Sheard; Still Karen; Motown Gospel
WINNER: Michael McClure Jr., & David “DLo” Outing II; Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group
Stan Jones, Jerry Mannery, Jerry Smith, & David R. Curry Jr.; The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records
Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
Deitrick Haddon ft. Damita & Tasha Page-Lockhart; Hold On 2 Your Faith; ManHaddon Ministries / Tyscot Records
Red Hands; The Three (EP); Black Suit Music / Anderson Music Group / TAMLA Records
Ted & Sheri; You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove); Ted & Sheri LLC / Black Smoke Music Worldwide
WINNER: The Group Fire; About Last Night; Jet Records North/East
Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
WINNER: Brandon Camphor & One Way; Hymn Medley; Tomii Entertainment
Men Of Prayze; Live: in the Red; EvoWorld Entertainment, Inc
The Flint Cavaliers; The Fellowship (Psalms 133:1); The Flint Music Group
Tim Woodson & The Heirs of Harmony; Try Me; Blackberry/Marxan Records
Contemporary Male Artist of the Year
Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records
Micah Lee; Clap My Way; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic
WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group
Vincent Bohanan; VBSOV Summer Jam; Independent
Traditional Male Artist of the Year
Bishop Calvin Norton; Hold Me Beyond Rear View EP; Blockbuster Records
Brent Jones; Live Your Best Life; JDI Entertainment
WINNER: Earnest Pugh; Worthy Is the Lamb; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
Kenny Lewis; The Healing Project; PureSound Muzik Group
Contemporary Female Artist of the Year
ADIA; On the Way; Rock City Media Group
Bobbi Lane; Unmatched Grace; Blockbuster Records/ Taylor Music Group
WINNER: CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
DOE; Heart of a Human; RCA Inspiration / Provident Entertainment
Keyla Richardson; Home; Uncle G Records
Traditional Female Artist of the Year
Dorinda Clark-Cole; Determined; Malaco Records
Lasha Knox; Right There; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
WINNER: Lisa Page Brooks; The Grateful Chant; FlowNeeNee Music
Terri McConnell; He’ll Get Me Through This; Royal T Records
Contemporary Album of the Year
Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles; Chandler Moore; TRIBL
Live Breathe Fight; Tamela Mann; TillyMann
Still Karen; Karen Clark-Sheard; Motown Gospel
WINNER: You Belong: Live in Durham; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records
Traditional Album of the Year
WINNER: Determined; Dorinda Clark-Cole; Malaco Records
Live in Detroit, Pt 1; The Victorius Army ATL Feat. Vincent Bohanan; Independent
The Healing Project; Kenny Lewis & One Voice; PureSound Muzik Group
We Still Believe; The Mississippi Mass Choir; Malaco Records
Urban Single or Performance of the Year
WINNER: Amen; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group
Clap My Way; Micah Lee; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic
I Prayed for You (said a prayer); MAJOR.; NowThatsMAJOR / MNRK
Without You ft. Zacardi Cortez; Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz; Black Smoke Records
Music Video of the Year
WINNER: “Amen,” Pastor Mike Jr., Tony “Mr.YNOT” Minifield, Drae Rudolph & Kevin “Krispy” Key/Moon Men; Rock City Media Group
“Deserve to Win,” David Mann; TillyMann
“For My Good,” Jekalyn Carr; Waynorth Music
“Never Be the Same,” Deitrick Haddon & Terrance Church; DH Visions
Traditional Choir of the Year
Chicago Mass Choir; Greater Is Coming; New Haven Records
Christopher L. Ervin & Abraham’s Descendants; Recover; CervinMusiq
WINNER: Ricky Dillard; When I Think; Motown Gospel
The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records
Contemporary Choir of the Year
Alphaeus Anderson Presents The USC Upstate Gospel Choir; Already Done; Music2ChangeU
Charles Butler & Trinity; Live in Washington DC; Red Alliance Media
Johnny Sanders Featuring Faith on Full; Christmas Everyday; Third Century Development Corp/Johnny Sanders Presents, LLC
WINNER: Vincent Bohanan & SOV; VBSOV Summer Jam; Independent
Traditional Artist of the Year
Bishop Calvin Norton; Hold Me Beyond Rear View EP; Blockbuster Records
WINNER: Dorinda Clark-Cole; Determined; Malaco Records
Earnest Pugh; Worthy Is the Lamb; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide
The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records
Special Event Album of the Year
WINNER: Bishop S.Y. Younger Presents Worship in Brazil; Bishop S.Y. Younger; Ramp Records (exclusively distributed by Haus Records)
Joyful, Joyful: A Christmas Album; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
Red & Green; Jonathan McReynolds; Life Room Label, Motown Gospel
The Gift Deluxe Edition; The Group Fire; Jet Records North/East
We Still Believe; The Mississippi Mass Choir; Malaco Records
Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year
WINNER: Canton Jones and CAJO Records Presents the Free Life Experience; The Free Life Experience; CAJO Records
Let Go Let God: The EP; 1K Phew; Reach Records
Meet Me in Miami; Otis Kemp; Revive 5.0 Entertainment
Without You: There Would Be No Me; Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz; Black Smoke Records
Youth Project of the Year
AMG Kidz x Boston Arts Academy; The Kidz at North Station; Anderson Music Group / TAMLA Records
WINNER: Brent Jones presents The Fire; Brent Jones presents The Fire; JDI Entertainment
Janessa Smith; Sounds of Joy; Inspired Recording
Nina Symmone & Noah Alexander; God’s Way; The Big Moment / Anderson Music Group
Quartet of the Year
Blest By Four; Only Believe The EP; EvoWorld Entertainment, Inc
WINNER: Men Of Prayze; Live: in the Red; EvoWorld Entertainment, Inc
The Flint Cavaliers; The Fellowship (Psalms 133:1); The Flint Music Group
Tim Woodson & The Heirs of Harmony; Try Me; Blackberry/Marxan Records
Recorded Music Packaging of the Year
Covered Vol. 1; Brianna Dowd & Melvin Crispell III; RCA Inspiration, Provident Label Group LLC
Meet Me in Miami; Blair Monique; Revive 5.0 Entertainment
Red & Green; Jonathan McReynolds & Trent Nicholson; Life Room Label, Motown Gospel
WINNER: Still Karen; Justin Foster; Motown Gospel
Praise and Worship Album of the Year
Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles; Chandler Moore; TRIBL
WINNER: More Than This; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
One; Jordan G. Welch; JordiG Music
You Belong: Live in Durham; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records
Praise and Worship Song of the Year
“Light in a Dark Place,” Bobbi Lane; Blockbuster Records/ Taylor Music Group
WINNER: “Overflow” ft. Todd Dulaney; Transformation Worship; Represent Records, Re: Think Music
“That’s My King,” CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services
“Yahweh” ft. Melvin Crispell III; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records
Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year
WINNER: “Amen,” Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group
“Blessings,” Otis Kemp; Revive 5.0 Entertainment
“Fa REAL… Fa Real,” Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz; Black Smoke Records
“Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah” ft. Lisa Page Brooks; Dante’ Pride; iAmDantePrideMuzik
James Cleveland Lifetime Achievment Award
WINNER: Don Jackson
Gospel Radio of the Year Nominees
Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year
“Early Morning Praise Party with Sherry Mackey,” Sherry Mackey
WINNER: “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” Erica Campbell with Griff & Cheryl Jackson
“The Big Redd Radio Show,” Big Redd
“The Tracy Morgan Show,” Tracy Morgan
Gospel Announcer of the Year
Destiny Diggs; WXHL – Reach Gospel Radio/ “Say So Radio Show with Destiny”
WINNER: Melissa Wade; WNNL, The Light 103.9/ “Melissa Wade in the Midday”
Micha “ML6” Logan; WEUP, 103.1 FM/ “The Midday Shift”
Sherry Mackey; WHAL, 95.7 Hallelujah FM/ “Early Morning Praise Party with Sherry Mackey”
