Clean Sweep at 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards

The 40th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards lit up the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Saturday, Aug. 16, honoring some of gospel music’s most dynamic voices while reflecting on four decades of celebrating the genre.

Hosted by legendary siblings BeBe & CeCe Winans, the ceremony blended heartfelt tributes, star-studded performances, and memorable award moments in a night that highlighted both the future and the foundation of gospel music.

Among the evening’s highlights, ADIA was named New Artist of the Year, marking a breakthrough moment in her career

Pastor Mike Jr. shows just how amazing God is at the 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. He won in all nine categories in which he was nominated. Pastor Mike Jr. won artist of the year for the fourth time, which allows him to pull ahead of Kirk Franklin and Marvin Sapp as the top winner in the history of the category. Kirk and Marvin have each won three times.

These nine awards ups Pastor Mike Jr.’s total of Stellar Awards to 28. Pastor Mike Jr., 41 is from Birmingham, Alabama. The artist, born Michael McClure Jr., is the founder of Rock City Church, which has four churches in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Pastor Mike Jr. won nearly one-third of the 30 awards presented Saturdayt. He won five awards, including album of the year, for his EP I Got Away, which reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart in May 2024. He won four awards, including song of the year, for “Amen,” which reached No. 4 on Hot Gospel Songs in January 2025.

Cece Winans was runner-up, with three awards. The Group Fire, Ricky Dillard and Dorinda Clark-Cole each won two.

who had tied with Pastor Mike Jr. for the most nominations (nine) won just one award, contemporary album of the year for You Belong: Live in Durham. Nelson had the misfortune of going up against Pastor Mike Jr. in six categories.

ADIA took the award for new artist of the year. Don Jackson, founder of the Stellar Awards and chairman of Central City Productions, Inc., received the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here’s the full list of nominations for the 2025 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, with winners marked.

Artist of the Year

CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

Kenny Lewis & One Voice; The Healing Project; PureSound Muzik Group

WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group

Tamela Mann; Live Breathe Fight; TillyMann

Song of the Year

WINNER: “Amen,” Michael McClure Jr., Adia Andrews, Terrell Anthony Pettus, Andrea Crouch, & David “DLo” Outing; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group

“Clap My Way,” Fred Jerkins III, Alvin Garrett, & Micah Lee; Micah Lee; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic

“I Prayed for You (said a prayer),” Major Johnson Finley, Brunes Charles, & Jeshua Williams; MAJOR.; NowThatsMAJOR / MNRK

“That’s My King,” Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks, & Jess Russ; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

“Yahweh” ft. Melvin Crispell III; Danni Baylor, Jason Nelson, Jerome Baylor, & Johnnie Huntley Steele III; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

Male Artist of the Year

Chandler Moore; Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles; TRIBL

Deitrick Haddon; One Night in California; DH Visions

Doc McKenzie; Run On; Blockbuster Records/Milbert McKenzie Music Group

Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group

Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year

ADIA; On the Way; Rock City Media Group

WINNER: CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

Dorinda Clark-Cole; Determined; Malaco Records

Karen Clark-Sheard; Still Karen; Motown Gospel

Lisa Page Brooks; The Grateful Chant; FlowNeeNee Music

Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

Deitrick Haddon ft. Damita & Tasha Page-Lockhart; Hold On 2 Your Faith; ManHaddon Ministries / Tyscot Records

FK&M (Fred Hammond, Keith Staten and Marcus Cole); Time Capsule – The Trilogy; 3Brothers/Dare Records

Ted & Sheri; You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove); Ted & Sheri LLC / Black Smoke Music Worldwide

WINNER: The Group Fire; About Last Night; Jet Records North/East

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: ADIA; On the Way; Rock City Media Group

Bobbi Lane; Unmatched Grace; Blockbuster Records/ Taylor Music Group

Josh Bracy and Power Anointed; Favor; Josh Bracy Muzic

Micah Lee; Clap My Way; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic

Montrae Tisdale and The Friends Chorale; The Faith Journey; Tisdale Nation Entertainment

Album of the Year

WINNER: I Got Away EP; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group

Live Breathe Fight; Tamela Mann; TillyMann

More Than This; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

The Healing Project; Kenny Lewis & One Voice; PureSound Muzik Group

You Belong: Live in Durham; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

Choir of the Year

Bishop S.Y. Younger; Bishop S.Y. Younger Presents Worship in Brazil; Ramp Records (exclusively distributed by Haus Records)

Chicago Mass Choir; Greater Is Coming; New Haven Records

WINNER: Ricky Dillard; When I Think; Motown Gospel

The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records

Producer of the Year

Dana Sorey; Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

Fred Hammond, Keith Staten, Marcus Cole, Paul Wright III and Ray Hammond; FK&M (Fred Hammond, Keith Staten and Marcus Cole); Time Capsule – The Trilogy; 3Brothers/Dare Records

J. Drew Sheard; Karen Clark-Sheard; Still Karen; Motown Gospel

WINNER: Michael McClure Jr., & David “DLo” Outing II; Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group

Stan Jones, Jerry Mannery, Jerry Smith, & David R. Curry Jr.; The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records

Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

Deitrick Haddon ft. Damita & Tasha Page-Lockhart; Hold On 2 Your Faith; ManHaddon Ministries / Tyscot Records

Red Hands; The Three (EP); Black Suit Music / Anderson Music Group / TAMLA Records

Ted & Sheri; You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove); Ted & Sheri LLC / Black Smoke Music Worldwide

WINNER: The Group Fire; About Last Night; Jet Records North/East

Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year

WINNER: Brandon Camphor & One Way; Hymn Medley; Tomii Entertainment

Men Of Prayze; Live: in the Red; EvoWorld Entertainment, Inc

The Flint Cavaliers; The Fellowship (Psalms 133:1); The Flint Music Group

Tim Woodson & The Heirs of Harmony; Try Me; Blackberry/Marxan Records

Contemporary Male Artist of the Year

Jason Nelson; You Belong: Live in Durham; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

Micah Lee; Clap My Way; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic

WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr.; I Got Away EP; Rock City Media Group

Vincent Bohanan; VBSOV Summer Jam; Independent

Traditional Male Artist of the Year

Bishop Calvin Norton; Hold Me Beyond Rear View EP; Blockbuster Records

Brent Jones; Live Your Best Life; JDI Entertainment

WINNER: Earnest Pugh; Worthy Is the Lamb; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Kenny Lewis; The Healing Project; PureSound Muzik Group

Contemporary Female Artist of the Year

ADIA; On the Way; Rock City Media Group

Bobbi Lane; Unmatched Grace; Blockbuster Records/ Taylor Music Group

WINNER: CeCe Winans; More Than This; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

DOE; Heart of a Human; RCA Inspiration / Provident Entertainment

Keyla Richardson; Home; Uncle G Records

Traditional Female Artist of the Year

Dorinda Clark-Cole; Determined; Malaco Records

Lasha Knox; Right There; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

WINNER: Lisa Page Brooks; The Grateful Chant; FlowNeeNee Music

Terri McConnell; He’ll Get Me Through This; Royal T Records

Contemporary Album of the Year

Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles; Chandler Moore; TRIBL

Live Breathe Fight; Tamela Mann; TillyMann

Still Karen; Karen Clark-Sheard; Motown Gospel

WINNER: You Belong: Live in Durham; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

Traditional Album of the Year

WINNER: Determined; Dorinda Clark-Cole; Malaco Records

Live in Detroit, Pt 1; The Victorius Army ATL Feat. Vincent Bohanan; Independent

The Healing Project; Kenny Lewis & One Voice; PureSound Muzik Group

We Still Believe; The Mississippi Mass Choir; Malaco Records

Urban Single or Performance of the Year

WINNER: Amen; Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group

Clap My Way; Micah Lee; Darkchild Gospel/ MicahLeeMusic

I Prayed for You (said a prayer); MAJOR.; NowThatsMAJOR / MNRK

Without You ft. Zacardi Cortez; Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz; Black Smoke Records

Music Video of the Year

WINNER: “Amen,” Pastor Mike Jr., Tony “Mr.YNOT” Minifield, Drae Rudolph & Kevin “Krispy” Key/Moon Men; Rock City Media Group

“Deserve to Win,” David Mann; TillyMann

“For My Good,” Jekalyn Carr; Waynorth Music

“Never Be the Same,” Deitrick Haddon & Terrance Church; DH Visions

Traditional Choir of the Year

Chicago Mass Choir; Greater Is Coming; New Haven Records

Christopher L. Ervin & Abraham’s Descendants; Recover; CervinMusiq

WINNER: Ricky Dillard; When I Think; Motown Gospel

The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records

Contemporary Choir of the Year

Alphaeus Anderson Presents The USC Upstate Gospel Choir; Already Done; Music2ChangeU

Charles Butler & Trinity; Live in Washington DC; Red Alliance Media

Johnny Sanders Featuring Faith on Full; Christmas Everyday; Third Century Development Corp/Johnny Sanders Presents, LLC

WINNER: Vincent Bohanan & SOV; VBSOV Summer Jam; Independent

Traditional Artist of the Year

Bishop Calvin Norton; Hold Me Beyond Rear View EP; Blockbuster Records

WINNER: Dorinda Clark-Cole; Determined; Malaco Records

Earnest Pugh; Worthy Is the Lamb; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

The Mississippi Mass Choir; We Still Believe; Malaco Records

Special Event Album of the Year

WINNER: Bishop S.Y. Younger Presents Worship in Brazil; Bishop S.Y. Younger; Ramp Records (exclusively distributed by Haus Records)

Joyful, Joyful: A Christmas Album; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

Red & Green; Jonathan McReynolds; Life Room Label, Motown Gospel

The Gift Deluxe Edition; The Group Fire; Jet Records North/East

We Still Believe; The Mississippi Mass Choir; Malaco Records

Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year

WINNER: Canton Jones and CAJO Records Presents the Free Life Experience; The Free Life Experience; CAJO Records

Let Go Let God: The EP; 1K Phew; Reach Records

Meet Me in Miami; Otis Kemp; Revive 5.0 Entertainment

Without You: There Would Be No Me; Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz; Black Smoke Records

Youth Project of the Year

AMG Kidz x Boston Arts Academy; The Kidz at North Station; Anderson Music Group / TAMLA Records

WINNER: Brent Jones presents The Fire; Brent Jones presents The Fire; JDI Entertainment

Janessa Smith; Sounds of Joy; Inspired Recording

Nina Symmone & Noah Alexander; God’s Way; The Big Moment / Anderson Music Group

Quartet of the Year

Blest By Four; Only Believe The EP; EvoWorld Entertainment, Inc

WINNER: Men Of Prayze; Live: in the Red; EvoWorld Entertainment, Inc

The Flint Cavaliers; The Fellowship (Psalms 133:1); The Flint Music Group

Tim Woodson & The Heirs of Harmony; Try Me; Blackberry/Marxan Records

Recorded Music Packaging of the Year

Covered Vol. 1; Brianna Dowd & Melvin Crispell III; RCA Inspiration, Provident Label Group LLC

Meet Me in Miami; Blair Monique; Revive 5.0 Entertainment

Red & Green; Jonathan McReynolds & Trent Nicholson; Life Room Label, Motown Gospel

WINNER: Still Karen; Justin Foster; Motown Gospel

Praise and Worship Album of the Year

Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles; Chandler Moore; TRIBL

WINNER: More Than This; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

One; Jordan G. Welch; JordiG Music

You Belong: Live in Durham; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

Praise and Worship Song of the Year

“Light in a Dark Place,” Bobbi Lane; Blockbuster Records/ Taylor Music Group

WINNER: “Overflow” ft. Todd Dulaney; Transformation Worship; Represent Records, Re: Think Music

“That’s My King,” CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel/Fair Trade Services

“Yahweh” ft. Melvin Crispell III; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot Records

Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year

WINNER: “Amen,” Pastor Mike Jr.; Rock City Media Group

“Blessings,” Otis Kemp; Revive 5.0 Entertainment

“Fa REAL… Fa Real,” Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz; Black Smoke Records

“Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah” ft. Lisa Page Brooks; Dante’ Pride; iAmDantePrideMuzik

James Cleveland Lifetime Achievment Award

WINNER: Don Jackson

Gospel Radio of the Year Nominees

Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year

“Early Morning Praise Party with Sherry Mackey,” Sherry Mackey

WINNER: “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” Erica Campbell with Griff & Cheryl Jackson

“The Big Redd Radio Show,” Big Redd

“The Tracy Morgan Show,” Tracy Morgan

Gospel Announcer of the Year

Destiny Diggs; WXHL – Reach Gospel Radio/ “Say So Radio Show with Destiny”

WINNER: Melissa Wade; WNNL, The Light 103.9/ “Melissa Wade in the Midday”

Micha “ML6” Logan; WEUP, 103.1 FM/ “The Midday Shift”

Sherry Mackey; WHAL, 95.7 Hallelujah FM/ “Early Morning Praise Party with Sherry Mackey”