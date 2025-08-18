SZA Lands Artistic Director Gig PLUS Eminem ‘Stan’ Doc in the Works

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

SZA is being announced as the first ever Artistic Director of the footwear and fashion brand, Vans. As part of a multi-year partnership, the singer will work on campaigns with Vans and co-create her own line of items. In a statement, SZA said "as Artistic Director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity, and fashion are still intersectional." SZA is a revolutionary artist shaping the emotional tone of a generation. Through her genre-defying sound, she brings authenticity to the forefront, creating space for both softness and powerful expression. She challenges fashion norms and cultural expectations that empower youth to own their story. In her, we see the essence of Off the Wall, an artist who leads with creative intention and self-acceptance, while encouraging others to do the same.The first campaign with SZA is in aid of Van's famous Knu Skool skateboarding shoe.

