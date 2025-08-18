SZA Lands Artistic Director Gig PLUS Eminem ‘Stan’ Doc in the Works
SZA is being announced as the first ever Artistic Director of the footwear and fashion brand, Vans. As part of a multi-year partnership, the singer will work on campaigns with Vans and co-create her own line of items. In a statement, SZA said "as Artistic Director, my mission is to show that joy, community, creativity, and fashion are still intersectional." SZA is a revolutionary artist shaping the emotional tone of a generation. Through her genre-defying sound, she brings authenticity to the forefront, creating space for both softness and powerful expression. She challenges fashion norms and cultural expectations that empower youth to own their story. In her, we see the essence of Off the Wall, an artist who leads with creative intention and self-acceptance, while encouraging others to do the same.The first campaign with SZA is in aid of Van's famous Knu Skool skateboarding shoe.
Eminem Produced Documentary STANS Headed To Paramount Plus
The Eminem-produced documentary "STANS" is set to stream on Paramount-Plus this month. The film explores the "complicated relationship between one of the world's most private artists and his massive public persona." It features archive footage and interviews that take fans through Eminem's career and the audience that has grown with him. "STANS" will be available in the U.S. on Paramount-Plus starting August 26th.
Stan turned 25 this year — the emcee was only 28 when the single (and its album, The Marshall Mathers LP), were released. The song about an obsessive (and crazy) fan is so iconic that it actually spawned the addition of the term “stan” to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017. Again, that’s the Oxford English Dictionary, not the Urban Dictionary.
Stans follows a cast of real-life Eminem super fans; you decide if they’re nuts or not. The feature-length doc “examines the complicated relationship between one of the world’s most private artists and his massive public persona,” per its logline. “Through stylized recreations, rare archival footage and intimate original interviews, it offers a raw, loud and revealing journey across Eminem’s career — and the passionate audience that has grown with him.”
“’Stan’ is one of the most unconventional songs ever written, where the story is mostly told from a fan’s perspective, so this film was an incredible opportunity to find a unique approach,” Leckart said in a statement. “We kept coming back to one lyric from the song: ‘I’m just like you.’ Fans who echo that same sentiment carry much of the film. But like the song, Marshall’s perspective was also essential to the movie. I’m grateful for just how candid, sincere, and frequently hilarious he was.”
