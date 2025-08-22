Boxing Challenges For Shaquille O’Neal And Jake Paul

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

Shaquille O’Neal Accepts Boxing Challenge From Charlie Mack

(Undated) — Shaquille O’Neal is accepting a challenge to fight Will Smith’s former bodyguard Charles “Charlie Mack” Alston in the boxing ring. Alston challenged the NBA legend to the bout on Instagram, explaining the two first had an issue when O’Neal tried to cut in an autograph line and Alston had to “chop him in his neck.” During the interview, Alston sat next to Damon Feldman, CEO of Officially Celebrity Boxing. O’Neal accepted the invitation in the comments, Hey celebrity boxing and Charlie Mack, I accept,’’ O’Neal said. “You name the time and place, I’ll be there. Diesel don’t run from nobody.’’”You chopped me in my neck, Charlie Mack, that’s why I talk so funny. Payback time,” O’Neal said. “. … You better check my police record, Charlie Mack.”

On Tuesday, Mack wrote on his Instagram page, “So I call Big Fella @shaq out yesterday & he accepted as I knew he would!!!! We’ve been talking about it way too long, now we MUST get it ON!!!!!!!!’’

In the video, the 7-foot-1 Hall of Famer also referred to his beef with Alston. The fight is being arranged through Officially Celebrity Boxing, which promotes fights between retired sports figures.

Paul Vs. Davis Set For November 14th

Jake Paul is set to face Gervonta “Tank” Davis in an exhibition boxing match in Atlanta. The weight class and number of rounds has not been determined. Davis is the current WBA Lightweight Champion, which is fought at between 130 and 135 pounds. Paul weighed in at over 199 pounds for his last fight against Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. The match will be live streamed on Netflix on November 14th.