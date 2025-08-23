Holiday Heads Up: PlayStation 5 Price Increase
It now cost gamers more to buy a PlayStation 5. Sony announced prices for each model of the popular video game console will go up by 50-dollars in the U.S. starting Thursday. In a statement, the company said, “Similar to many global businesses, we continue to navigate a challenging economic environment.” The standard PS5 model will now cost 550-dollars while the digital edition will be priced at 500-bucks and the PS5 Pro will cost 750-dollars. Sony noted the prices for PS5 accessories remain unchanged.
PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. to be priced as follows:
PlayStation 5 – $549.99
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – $499.99
PlayStation 5 Pro – $749.99
PlayStation emphasized that retail prices for PlayStation 5 accessories will remain and that the update will not affect any other markets for the time being.That’s great news if you already own a PS5 and just need to replace a controller or headset.
Earlier in the summer, Xbox increased its console and game prices and rolled back certain changes shortly afterward. Following widespread backlash from the gaming community, full-priced holiday releases, including the highly anticipated The Outer Worlds 2, were brought down to $69.99 USD.
Sony’s move to increase its prices follows Nintendo‘s announcement that it would raise prices for the first-generation Switch, the Switch OLED and the Switch Lite on August 5.
It’s possible prices could see a temporary holiday dip later this year, but for right now, you have a matter of hours to take the plunge before any new PS5 costs $50 more. Here’s where you can currently buy them at their cheaper rate.
