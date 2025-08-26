You Can Now DM Someone On Spotify
I saw this on X (formerly Twitter),
Spotify has launched a new in-app messaging feature called “Messages,” allowing users aged 16 and older to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks directly within the app. Starting this week in select markets, the tool aims to enhance social connections and boost user engagement, though privacy concerns arise due to unencrypted chats and reliance on moderation. Executives, including CEO Daniel Ek, position it as a strategic move against rivals like Apple Music, potentially increasing streams and retention.https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Now rolling out: Discovering music, podcasts, and audiobooks is better when it’s done together. Introducing Messages on Spotify. https://t.co/rZxvcGRutO pic.twitter.com/qgwSBnUmgS— Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) August 26, 2025
-
If You Didn't Lose Weight Over The Summer, There's Always Winter
-
Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast
-
Oh No! Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games
-
Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake
-
Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open
-
Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!
-
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor
-
Date Night Alert Tonight Is Two-For-One Cinema Deals