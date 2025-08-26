You Can Now DM Someone On Spotify

I saw this on X (formerly Twitter),

Spotify has launched a new in-app messaging feature called “Messages,” allowing users aged 16 and older to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks directly within the app. Starting this week in select markets, the tool aims to enhance social connections and boost user engagement, though privacy concerns arise due to unencrypted chats and reliance on moderation. Executives, including CEO Daniel Ek, position it as a strategic move against rivals like Apple Music, potentially increasing streams and retention.

