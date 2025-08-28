Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna Updates Social Media Profile, Sparks New Music Speculation

Per Roc Nation, to whom Rihanna is signed, it appears the aesthetic switch-up is tied to the celebration of the megastar’s 20 years in the spotlight. Specifically, the two decades that have passed since her debut, ‘Music of the Sun.’ Rihanna is marking the 20th anniversary with a new merchandise line set to launch on the album’s release date. The album, released on August 29, 2005, features her debut single “Pon de Replay,” which was a top-five hit in several countries. Rihanna was 17 when the album was released. This marks almost 10 years since her last album, “Anti,” was released in 2016.With a new baby on the way, could it finally be time to deliver new material, too?After all, it wouldn’t be the first time such a campaign has been used as a springboard for fresh music.

Source: Nitro / Getty

Suge Knight Claims 2Pac Death Row Pendant Drake Bought Is Fake

Suge Knight believes Drake got played after the Canadian rapper claimed he purchased the late 2Pac’s Death Row pendant. The Art of Dialogue released its recent conversation with the co-founder of Death Row Records. Knight, who called in from prison, said that he was the only one who was handing out Death Row chains during the record label’s peak in the 1990s. Knight said he gave his chain and pendant to 2Pac right after he came home from jail. He explained that his chain was covered in diamonds on both the chain and the bezel. He also noted that there was nothing inscribed on the back of the charm.

Source: Jeff Heyward / @Jeffrey Heyward

Teyana Taylor releases album, short film following hiatus from music, divorce

R&B singer Teyana Taylor has released a new visual project titled “Escape Room,” which she describes as her “ombre album” for “lover girls.” The project, released on Aug. 22, follows Taylor’s hiatus from music and her divorce from former NBA athlete Iman Shumpert. “Being able to take in new love, you start to feel beautiful and seen again,” she continued. “Allowing somebody to kiss your wounds.” The album includes narrations from stars like Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, and Taraji P. Henson. Accompanied by a nearly 40-minute short film, the project tells a story of Taylor’s journey from a negative relationship to finding love with actor Aaron Pierre, her real-life love interest. “Until one day, I stood in the ashes alone / Your name still on my lips, your ghost in my lungs/ And realized through anger and rage/ Love shouldn’t burn everything it touches,” Henson says in the album’s introduction “This is not an album you want to listen to if you don’t see the visual. This is also not an album you want to listen to if you ain’t in your mumu ready to receive it,” Taylor, 34, said during an Amazon Music panel discussion about her project. “It’s an album that you have to be willing to let guide you. It’s almost like a little guided meditation to help you through that process,” she added. “And that’s why I call it an ombre album. And you see at the top it’s very, very dark and as you get through the movie it gets lighter and lighter until it’s like pure white.”

Source: NBC / Getty

Mariah Carey Says She Wishes She Dated 2Pac While Recalling 1996 AMAs Encounter

Mariah Carey recently appeared on Brown Bag Mornings on Los Angeles’ Power 106 FM, where she discussed her desire to date Tupac Shakur. The interview referenced an incident from Mariah’s 2020 memoir involving Tupac recognizing her while she was driving her Rolls-Royce. Mariah expressed more than just butterflies at the memory and stated she would have done a song with Tupac if given the chance. 2 pac is the one that got away for Mariah Carey. Mimi recalled an encounter with the late Death Row rapper at the 1996 American Music Awards, which made her heart skip a beat.“Well, he said it like ‘Hi, Mariah,’ and I was like [ahhh],” she said of the brief interaction with 2Pac after he jumped out of a white Rolls-Royce, which left her with “more than butterflies.” She continued: “I was hosting the AMAs that year so I had to keep going back and forth, but I wanted to keep going back and forth because that happened.” “I love hip-hop and I love the moments that we’re talking about, especially ‘Hi, Mariah.’ So yeah, it was a pretty major moment for me to say the least,” Netizens reacted to Mariah’s comments, with some connecting them to Tupac’s alleged love interest, Jada Pinkett Smith. While the pair of music icons never joined forces on a track, Mariah did interpolate Pac’s “Me and My Girlfriend” on 1999’s “How Much,” following the rapper’s death in September 1996.Meanwhile, Mariah’s ex-husband Nick Cannon reflected on their marriage, praising Mariah’s success and calling her one of the most amazing people on the planet. September is gearing up to be a busy month for Mariah Carey, who will be receiving the honor of the Video Vanguard Award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Carey’s next album, Here For It All, is due out on Sept. 26