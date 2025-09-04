‘Off the Wall’ Cements Michael Jackson’s Diamond Status
Michael Jackson’s 1979 album ‘Off the Wall’ has achieved Diamond certification, selling over 10 million copies in the United States. This makes Jackson the second Black artist, after Whitney Houston, to have three Diamond-certified albums. ‘Off the Wall’ features hits like ‘Rock with You’ and ‘Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough’ and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200. Jackson joins Houston in this achievement, with both artists having three Diamond-certified albums, while only a few other solo artists have achieved this milestone.
💎🎶 @michaeljackson’s timeless album #OffTheWall is now officially RIAA certified Diamond! @epicrecords pic.twitter.com/UjicHCPObK— RIAA (@RIAA) September 2, 2025
