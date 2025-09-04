Houston Player Wins $2 Million Powerball Prize
A Powerball ticket purchased in Houston won a $2 million prize in the latest drawing. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number. The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. The next drawing is on Saturday with an estimated jackpot of $1.7 billion.
A Houston player matched all five white balls in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, turning a $1 million prize into $2 million with Power Play. https://t.co/InfkkJCAQB— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 4, 2025
