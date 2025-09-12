Listen Live
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood: "I Need a Job!"

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

Sheryl Underwood tells Majic 102.1’s Madd Hatta about her “I Need a Job Tour” and using comedy to give back to the community.

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CBS Television Studios 3rd Annual Summer Soiree Party
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

HOUSTON – Sheryl Underwood, never one to mince words, stormed the Houston airwaves with a message as blunt as her comedy: “I need a job!” The former host of CBS’s “The Talk” got candid with Majic 102.1’s Madd Hatta, laying it all out about life after daytime TV and hitting the road for her “I Need a Job Tour.”

“Like most Americans, I need a job,” Underwood declared, explaining that despite her long career, she’s back to auditioning and developing new projects. But don’t think for a second she’s just sitting around. The comic is channeling her energy into a stand-up tour that’s more than just laughs—it’s a mission.

Underwood revealed that for every show, she partners with local charities. In Houston, she’s supporting five different foundations, ensuring that ticket sales also fuel community service. “I’m trying to put my money where my heart is,” she explained, stressing the need for community organizations to step up when government funding falls short. “We got to get out of our meetings and back into the community.”

The conversation, a whirlwind of sharp commentary and humor, touched on everything from the Epstein files to the state of politics. Underwood, a self-described “registered Republican with a Democratic heart,” didn’t shy away from controversial topics, arguing that entertainers have a duty to “empower, enlighten, and educate.”

While promoting her shows at the Houston Improv, Underwood made it clear she’s still the same “Def Jam Cheryl Underwood” in the nightclub. She’s hustling, using her platform for philanthropy, and proving that even when one door closes, she’s busy building several new ones.

Check out The Madd Hatta’s interview with Sheryl Underwood.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Success takes all hours
Business & Economy

Businesses Planning To Raise Prices In Near Future

Concerts / Konzerte: Jay Z
Music

Jay-Z Responds To Rumors And Kendrick Lamar Wins Emmy

MLB: SEP 07 Phillies at Marlins
Sports

Viral ‘Karen’ Steals Home Run Ball From Young Phillies Fan

How Music Got Free - 50 Cent
Music

Reality AV: 50 Cent Paid In Full And Ice Cube Before Hip Hop

Alief landmark, FunPlex, apparently sold and being turned into a data center
Pop Culture

Funplex Closes, Puts Everything Up For Auction

Entertainment News

Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

Majic Open Mic Night
Contests

Attention Singers: Enter the Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close