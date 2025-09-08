iPhone 17 Air Surprise: Larger Battery Capacity Leaked

Source: IDREES MOHAMMED / Getty

Apple’s upcoming big event on September 9 will unveil details about the iPhone 17 series, including designs, processors, new features, camera upgrades, and prices. A leak suggests that the iPhone 17 Air may have a surprise with a larger battery capacity than expected. The leak reveals battery sizes for different iPhone models, with the iPhone 17 Air potentially having a bigger battery than previously thought. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater, where all secrets about the new iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods will be revealed. Stay tuned for more details as the event approaches.

The iPhone 17 lineup battery capacities have been leaked through a Chinese regulatory database 🚨



Source: @VNchocoTaco pic.twitter.com/cyuEn5O0V4 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 8, 2025