Reality AV: 50 Cent Paid In Full And Ice Cube Before Hip Hop

50 Cent is getting ready to turn a classic 2000s film into a TV series. Earlier this week, the rapper and filmmaker announced that he’s acquired the rights to “Paid In Full,” and plans on turning it into a TV show. Fif has also recruited fellow rapper Cam’ron to be an executive producer. The 2002 film is inspired by the lives of Harlem-based kingpins Azie Faison, Rich Porter, and Alpo Martinez. It was produced by Faison himself as well as Dame Dash, JAY-Z, and Steve Rifkind. Cam’ron, who starred in the original crime drama alongside Wood Harris and Mekhi Phifer, to serve as executive producer. In a post on instagram 50 said “I now have the rights to PAID IN FULL, im developing it into a premium Tv show,” . “If you like God Father of Harlem your gonna love this. Cam set to Executive produce along side me, if you want in get at him I’m out of the country. 50 Cent’s plans for Paid In Full come just days after he confirmed his involvement with the new Street Fighter film. Fif will portray “Balrog” in the upcoming film alongside other famed names like Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and more. Although the first film is still in production, the G-Unit founder teased plans for a sequel that focuses on his character’s life story.

Ice Cube Drops Powerful New Single “Before Hip Hop

Ice Cube is starting the rollout for his upcoming album “Man Up.” He recently shared a new single, called “Before Hip Hop” and it marks his first release since last year’s album “Man Down.” In a statement, Ice Cube said the new track is “calling out the revisionist, showing how crime and injustice existed lon before hip hop music.” “Man Up” will be out on September 12th. Hip-hop icon, cultural truth-teller, entrepreneur, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist and songwriter, Ice Cube, is back with the first single from his upcoming album Man Up, due for release on September 12. The new track, “Before Hip Hop,” dropped today and marks Cube’s first release since last year’s critically acclaimed, chart-topping album, Man Down. The single, a must-listen for all hip-hop enthusiasts, is readily available on all major streaming platforms via Lench Mob Records/Hitmaker.

With his signature fire and fearless commentary, Cube aims to dispel the misinformed narrative that blames hip hop for our community’s problems. The single, a powerful tool in correcting these misconceptions, lays bare the real history of systemic injustice and violence that long predates the genre.

Cube states, “It’s easy and lazy to look at what’s going on in a lot of communities and blame hip hop for everything. But the reality is the violence, pain, and broken systems were already here,” says Ice Cube. “‘Before Hip Hop’ is calling out the revisionist, showing how crime and injustice existed long before hip hop music. We didn’t cause it — we just called it.”

“Before Hip Hop” serves as both a warning shot and a wake-up call, setting the tone for Man Up, Cube’s most unflinching project to date.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXNx6YmlZxI