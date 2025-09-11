Documentary Exposes Underfunding of HBCUs

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

A new documentary, “The Price of Excellence,” in collaboration with U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams, delves into the history of underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the need to protect them. HBCUs have been underfunded for decades, with unequal treatment and funding compared to non-HBCU institutions. The Biden administration highlighted the owed funding to land-grant HBCUs, totaling over $13 billion, and saw record funding for HBCUs during their term. The documentary, premiering on Sept. 25, aims to shed light on the challenges faced by HBCUs and features insights from various experts and policymakers.

New documentary takes a deep dive into the historical underfunding of HBCUs https://t.co/9cD1iIXWDT — KG Smooth (@iKGSmooth) September 11, 2025