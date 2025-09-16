Listen Live
TikTok Framework Agreement Reached

US and China reach a framework deal on TikTok

Published on September 16, 2025

China has confirmed a “basic consensus” on a deal to change TikTok’s ownership, following President Trump’s push to ignore the app’s ban. Trump announced that the US and China have reached an agreement to shift ownership of TikTok, owned by ByteDance, and avoid a nationwide ban. The president mentioned speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping and expressed that the deal would make young people in the US happy.

