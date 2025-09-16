TikTok Framework Agreement Reached

China has confirmed a “basic consensus” on a deal to change TikTok’s ownership, following President Trump’s push to ignore the app’s ban. Trump announced that the US and China have reached an agreement to shift ownership of TikTok, owned by ByteDance, and avoid a nationwide ban. The president mentioned speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping and expressed that the deal would make young people in the US happy.

The United States and China reached a framework agreement to switch TikTok to US-controlled ownership that will be confirmed in a call between presidents Trump and Xi on Friday https://t.co/IPxaH6X40r pic.twitter.com/m57y8aPBpm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2025