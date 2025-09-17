Williams Sisters To Launch Podcast

Source: David Ashdown / Getty

Serena and Venus Williams are joining forces once again for a new venture nearly a decade since they last won a Grand Slam championship together in the sport that’s shaped their athletic careers — but this time, tennis doesn’t take center court. The sisters will launch their podcast “Stockton Street” Wednesday on X. The podcast is named after the street they grew up on in Compton, California. The first episode was filmed at Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of the U.S. Open and will feature Serena and Venus interviewing each other.

“We’re so much more than sport,” Serena, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively when speaking about the inspiration behind the exclusive X Originals series, noting that she and Venus respectively wanted to “do a podcast forever.” Venus, 45, says, “The timing was very interesting too because I had been thinking about doing a podcast for a couple of years, but for whatever reason, I hadn’t thought about doing it with Serena. It all just came together… We’re at this phase in our life where we want to share our experiences.”

As the 23-time Grand Slam winner teamed up with her sister Venus Williams for an exciting project, she recalled a remarkable chapter in her life.“I feel like there was a period, though, where you were invincible and I couldn’t play better than you,” the younger Williams said, adding, “It was like a two-year period.”

This period of dominance, as the Grand Slam queen recalled, coincided with a particularly challenging time in her relationship.

“I think that’s when I went through a breakup,” she said, to which the four-time Olympic gold medalist joked, “Oh. I wish I would have broken up too.”

“We’re switching courts. From baseline to punchlines! @VenusWilliams and I are serving up Episode 1 this Wednesday at 11am ET @StocktonStPodcast Come for the tea, stay for the laughs,” the post reads.

Transitioning from the podcast announcement, the video also highlighted moments from their careers. In it, Venus Williams mentioned a time when her sister was unbeatable and couldn’t even outshine her on the court.

The superstar sisters have been in the spotlight since the late 1990s with Venus reaching her first US Open final in 1997 at age 17, and Serena winning her first US Open two years later, also at age 17 (not to mention, their highly-successful careers in the years that followed with a combined 48 Grand Slams between each of them). However, they know the world doesn’t know them like they think they do.