A.V Daily Power Point “God’s Ways Are Higher”

“As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.

Isaiah 55:9



When everything’s falling apart, “God’s ways are higher than your ways” can feel like the least comforting verse in the Bible. It can sound like divine dismissal of our pain.

But consider this: A child watching their parent work doesn’t understand why they leave every morning. They only know the absence hurts. They can’t grasp that the leaving enables the providing, that the temporary separation ensures permanent security.

We are those children. We see abandonment where God sees preparation. We see punishment where God sees protection. We see closed doors where God sees redirected destiny.

The distance between heaven and earth isn’t just physical—it’s the gap between seeing this moment and seeing all of eternity at once. Between making decisions based on comfort and making them based on glory. Between our definition of good and God’s definition of perfect.