Houston Texans Hit Rough Patch at 0-2 Start

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Things are looking bleaker than usual for the Houston Texans, who have dropped both of their first two games of the NFL season, falling 14-9 to the Rams and 20-19 at home to the Buccaneers. With a trip to Jacksonville coming up in Week 3, the Texans are in an early hole in the AFC South.

Only about 10-12% of NFL teams that begin a season 0-2 wind up making the playoffs. Even more striking: of all the 0-2 teams since 2020 (when the playoffs expanded to 14 teams), only a handful have defied those odds.

Still, amid the bad breaks, head coach DeMeco Ryans insists this Texans squad is not in a hole yet. “It’s no hole,” Ryans said after the loss to Tampa Bay. “We lost the game. We lost two games, games we should have won. To win games, you got to play better. You got to coach better. It starts with me.” He added: “I’ve got to coach better. We got to play better and execute better. You’ve got to go win games. You’re not going to be given games. So, we got to find a way to make those plays.”

Love Sports? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Offense has been a problem. The Texans are struggling to convert in the red zone (no touchdown scored there yet), C.J. Stroud is under pressure behind an inexperienced offensive line, and big plays from his receiving corps have been sporadic. Meanwhile, the defense — led by stars Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter — has shown flashes, but it’s been exposed in key moments, especially when trying to stop the run.

Another concerning stat: special teams and critical 4th down or goal-line situations have turned into heartbreakers. In Week 2, Houston failed to punch it in from close range, then watched Tampa Bay rip off an 80-yard drive in the dying seconds to take the win. Ugh!!

Still, there is reason for faint optimism. The Texans’ schedule includes several divisional games that could swing things quickly, and reinforcements may be on the way. Wide receiver Christian Kirk, traded from Jacksonville, is on track to make his Texans debut this Sunday. If the offense finds just enough rhythm — and Ryans’ coaching staff cleans up execution — a turnaround is not impossible.

But make no mistake: with history, statistics and matchup trends stacked against them, the margin for error is razor thin. The Texans must win in Jacksonville this week — and soon — if they want any realistic shot at being true playoff contenders.

Take the Madd Hatta Majic 102.1 poll below and let me know if you think a Playoff bid is still possible.