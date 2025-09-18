Listen Live
Style & Beauty

The Emerge! Fashion Show Celebrates Emerging Designers

The Emerge! Fashion Show Showcases Fashion Trailblazers And Emerging Designers During NYFW

We were on the scene at the Emerge! Fashion Show where we witnessed fashion trailblazers like Ty Hunter and Brandon Blackwood honored, and upcoming designers shine on the runway

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

The Emerge! Fashion Show presented a showcase of emerging Black designers for NYFW, on Tuesday night, and I had a front row seat to all the action. HelloBeautiful was a media sponsor of the event. HB Editorial Director Shamika Sanders and HB writer Lauren E. Williams spent the evening watching designers send their looks down the long runway at Lehman. I was impressed by the cohesiveness of their collections, the craftsmanship and the models who brought their garments to life.

Hosted by Raval Davis and Nick Arrington, the event started with their warm welcomes. They introduced the sponsors for the evening (and that’s when I had my time to shine).

Ty Hunter And Brandon Blackwood Honored

The evening kicked off with FashionBombDaily founder Claire Sulmers presenting beloved celebrity stylist Ty Hunter with the fashion trailblazer award. Hunter thanked Ms. Tina Knowles for giving him his big break in the fashion industry and welcoming him into the Knowles family. Afterwards, handbag designer Brandon Blackwood was celebrated for carving his own lane in the luxury fashion department. He thanked his mother, who was in the audience rocking one of his signature clutches.

Letwa Fashion Collection was a standout on the runway for her tailored and stylish women’s suits. Makarassi Couture and Suzette Opara brought the wow factor with head-turning gowns adorned with gems and sequins. Reality TV stare Melody Shari debuted her athleisure collection. And designs by Dear Sylf and Fort Mose 173 made powerful cultural statements.

Emerge! founder Dionne Williams ended the show thanking the attendees, honorees and production team behind the event. With 14 years in, Emerge! is doing the work to uplift upcoming designers and give our fashion trailblazers their flowers while they can smell them.

The Emerge! Fashion Show Showcases Fashion Trailblazers And Emerging Designers During NYFW  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Cincinnati Police Downtown
News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

Jade Elise McKissic
News

Have You Seen Her? Woman Vanishes After Leaving Houston Neighborhood

Pearland
Local

Pearland Ranked Among Top 3 Best Places to Live in America

Houston Skyline
Local

Houston, We Have A Poverty Problem

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close