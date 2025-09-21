Kaepernick Steps In For Trey Reed

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Colin Kaepernick’s foundation, the “Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative,” will fund a second independent autopsy for De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, a Delta State University student whose death was ruled a suicide. Reed was found hanging from a tree on campus, with authorities initially finding no signs of foul play. However, Reed’s family raised concerns about the circumstances of his death, prompting civil rights attorney Ben Crump to get involved. The case has garnered attention from various agencies and officials, including U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, who called for a federal investigation. Autopsy results are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

