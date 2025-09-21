Listen Live
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Kaepernick Steps In For Trey Reed

Colin Kaepernick Funds Independent Autopsy For Trey Reed

Published on September 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Colin Kaepernick’s foundation, the “Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative,” will fund a second independent autopsy for De’Martravion “Trey” Reed, a Delta State University student whose death was ruled a suicide. Reed was found hanging from a tree on campus, with authorities initially finding no signs of foul play. However, Reed’s family raised concerns about the circumstances of his death, prompting civil rights attorney Ben Crump to get involved. The case has garnered attention from various agencies and officials, including U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, who called for a federal investigation. Autopsy results are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Cincinnati Police Downtown
News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

Toned photo of proudly display of American flag in wall mouth flagpole in kindergarten classroom in public Texas elementary school
News

Texas Teachers Investigated After Charlie Kirk Posts May Lose Licenses

Jade Elise McKissic
News

Have You Seen Her? Woman Vanishes After Leaving Houston Neighborhood

Pearland
Local

Pearland Ranked Among Top 3 Best Places to Live in America

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

22 Items
Pop Culture

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Seated With Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner At Charity Dinner, X Outraged

Hands Grasping Bars of Jail Cell Symbolizing Confinement and Despair
Crime

Houston Robberies by Former High School Pals Ends in Major Sentences

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close