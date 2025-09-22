Listen Live
Entertainment

Rihanna and A$AP Rock First Baby Girl ?

Fans are convinced the superstar and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first daughter after a series of pink-themed clues

Published on September 22, 2025

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 28, 2022
Source: Gotham / Getty

Award-winning musician Robyn Rihanna Fenty and her partner, ASAP Rocky, have hinted on social media that they are now parents of two boys and a baby girl. The couple already shares two young sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers. Speculation is swirling that the boys may have a little sister, as Rihanna’s pregnancy was always in the public eye, with her style choices often sparking talk about whether she was expecting a girl. 

Her latest Instagram post only fueled the rumors further: the Diamonds star appeared on the cover of HOMMEGIRLS Volume 14, flaunting her bump in a green plaid shirt and pink cargo shorts with the caption, “HOMMEGIRLS VOLUME 14 feat. my next fashion killa.”

“We’re getting a baby girl Fenty,” one follower wrote, while another added, “I hope this means it’s giving niecey pooh.” On Saturday, Rihanna’s fan account seemed to confirm the news by sharing a photo of her pink nails beside the face of a newborn baby.

Fans erupted with excitement, celebrating the possibility that Rihanna finally has her own little “mini best friend.”

The post quickly filled with congratulatory messages and pink heart emojis.

The “Diamonds” singer, who revealed that she’s expecting her third baby at the 2025 Met Gala, is already a mother to two sons — Riot, 2, and RZA, 3.

This isn’t the first time fans thought the couple might be teasing the sex of their third.

While attending the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels, Belgium on June 28, the rapper and fashion trendsetter, 36, joined the expectant mother to celebrate her big day. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Rocky seemingly confirmed that they were expecting a baby girl.

Co-host Kevin Frazier asked the rapper, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” as Rocky responded with a smile, “It is, man, it is.”

Rihanna

