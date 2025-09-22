Listen Live
Spirit Airlines Cutting Staff

South Florida-based Spirit Airlines to furlough 1,800 flight attendants amid second bankruptcy

Published on September 22, 2025

Spirit Airlines Warns It's Running Out Of Cash
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Nearly 1,800 Spirit Airlines flight attendants will be furloughed just before the Christmas travel season as the airline aligns staffing with its fleet size and expected flight volume. The airline, which filed for bankruptcy in August, is cutting a quarter of its flight schedule in November and reducing capacity by 25% year over year. This news follows the announcement that 270 pilots will be furloughed on Nov. 1, with an additional 140 pilots demoted on Oct. 1. The Spirit Airlines Association of Flight Attendants-CWA acknowledged the emotional impact of furloughs and encouraged members to process their feelings in a healthy way.

