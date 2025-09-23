Listen Live
New Mariah x Anderson Out Friday

Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Announce New Single ‘Play This Song’

Published on September 23, 2025

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Source: Courtesy Epic Records / Courtesy Epic Records

Mariah Carey’s 16th studio album, “Here for It All,” showcases her quintessential diva persona with cheeky lyrics and demands for luxury items. Working with Anderson .Paak, Carey explores a range of sounds on the album, from R&B sass to disco ditties and heartfelt ballads. The album features covers and original songs that highlight Carey’s vocal prowess and artistic growth, proving her star power is undiminished after 35 years in the music industry. Standout tracks include a sassy R&B number, a disco-infused hit, a well-chosen cover of Paul McCartney’s “My Love,” and a hymn of devotion that showcases Carey’s vocal range and melismatic style.

