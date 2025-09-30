Listen Live
Instagram Three Billion Monthly Active Users

Instagram is marking a major milestone with three billion monthly active users

Published on September 30, 2025

Instagram is marking a major milestone with three billion monthly active users.  Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the achievement in a post to his Instagram account on Wednesday and applauded the “incredible community” that has been built.  The photo-sharing app now joins the ranks of Facebook and WhatsApp which crossed the three billion user mark earlier this year.  Meta said in April 2024 that it would no longer disclose the monthly and daily active user numbers for Facebook and its sibling apps on a quarterly basis. Since then, Meta has been reporting each quarter the number of daily active people using its family of apps. That figure reached 3.48 billion, the company said in July, topping analysts’ estimates of 3.45 billion.

Zuckerberg in January said that the Facebook app “is used by more than 3 billion monthly actives.” In April, Zuckerberg told analysts that WhatsApp had “more than 3 billion monthly actives.”The company last disclosed Instagram’s user figures in October 2022 when Zuckerberg said during an earnings call that the app had crossed two billion monthly users.

Hand gripping a glass of cold black coffee with a cafe.
Source: dontree_m / Getty

Las Vegas Has Nation’s Best Coffee Shop

Las Vegas is home to the number one coffee shop in the nation, according to Yelp reviews.  Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster takes the top spot on Yelp’s list of best reviewed coffee shops with 95-percent five-star reviews.  Coming in at number two is 1022 Cafe and Gelateria in Oceanside, California, followed by Rainbeau Jo’s on the Hawaiian island of Kauai and Mate Conmigo in Los Angeles.

