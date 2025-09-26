Drake Rocked A $15K Chanel Lederhosen At Oktoberfest Event In Germany

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

In the span of just a few years, Drake went from the rapper who could do no wrong to the man who can’t seem to stop playing himself, and his latest photo op is just another example of how far Drizzy has fallen in 2025.

According to USA Today, Drizzy made a stopover at Munich, Germany, where he took part in some of their Oktoberfest traditions, such as chugging down pints of beer and even wearing their customary denim lederhosen (Chanel, of course) as he kicked it with the local countrymen who welcomed him with open arms.

With Rick Ross constantly calling him “white boy” and “white man,” y’all already knew social media was going to clown Drizzy for, well, dressing like a white man. Still, not one to shy away from his travels and experiences, Drake posted pics from the Oktoberfest event and yeah, he looked a bit geeky, but who wouldn’t draped in such an outfit? And for those curious about the price of the outfit, apparently the vintage Chanel lederhosen from 1993 is valued at a cool $15,000. Straight pocket change to a man with Drake’s resources.

Per USA Today:

In the video circulating online, the 38-year-old Grammy Award winner is seen trolling through the crowd with his entourage. He paired his outfit with a white long-sleeved button-down shirt and clear-framed glasses.

“Not many people recognized him because he started walking at the exact moment when the street was a bit emptier,” Jamie Nitsche, who took the video, told Storyful.

Good thing he isn’t still battling Kendrick Lamar because you just know this moment would’ve gotten referenced in a bar or two by Kung Fu Kenny.

On another note, Drake has become the first artist to surpass 120 billion streams on Spotify. So kudos for that. This outfit, not so much.

What do y’all think about Drake indulging in German culture at Oktoberfest? Let us know in the comments section below.

