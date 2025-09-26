RodeoHouston Announces ‘Special Days’ for 2026

Source: A pair of U.S. soldiers pose with a tank on March 5, 2025, at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, TX. (David Settle/Just Visuals)

As Houston waits for rodeo season to come back around in 2026, RodeoHouston has been dropping breadcrumbs for what’s in store for next year’s Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Since right after 2025’s rodeo ended, RodeoHouston has been steadily releasing new information to tide us all over until it’s time to bring out our best felt hats and leather boots again.

On Thursday, RodeoHouston released the dates for the “Special Days” for the 2026 rodeo season, via their Instagram account. The 2026 rodeo will feature seven special days:

Monday, March 2 – Opening Day, presented by Shell Federal Credit Union

Wednesday, March 4 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal

Friday, March 6 – Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger

Monday, March 9 – First Responders Day, presented by BP America

Wednesday, March 11 – Community Day, presented by TC Energy

Thursday, March 12 – Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Phillips 66

Sunday, March 15 – Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart

The 2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, which will run from Monday, March 2 to Sunday, March 22, will feature a 21st day, where country music superstar Cody Johnson will perform a full-length set to close out rodeo season.

In addition to the rodeo dates, the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings will take place from Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 through Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

