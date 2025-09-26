NEW MUSIC: Mariah Carey | Play This Song ft. Anderson .Paak

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak released a flirty new song and music video titled “Play This Song” from Carey’s latest album, Here for It All. The black-and-white visual shows the duo getting cozy in a lavish mansion, holding hands, and dancing together. Carey teased the collaboration during an interview with Gayle King and praised .Paak as a brilliant artist. The pair were first linked last year and confirmed to be dating earlier this year, with sources revealing that their relationship started in the studio while working on new music together. They have bonded over parenthood and raising teenagers.

I’m sure you are all “In Your Feelings” 😉, like she is, about the release. HERE FOR IT ALL is available wherever you consume music.

HERE FOR IT ALL is out now. Feeling a little emotional but immensely proud to finally share this baby with you all. This album represents many different sides of me and I can't wait for you to hear and absorb it. MC ❤️🦋 https://t.co/NBp0G2WgNx pic.twitter.com/rMUWFl4KjY — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 26, 2025