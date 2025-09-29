Listen Live
Snoop Dogg Back At Winter Olympics

Snoop Dogg Set to Return for NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympics Coverage

Published on September 29, 2025

LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Snoop Dogg will be a roving correspondent for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. He will explore northern Italy and provide his unique perspective during primetime coverage. Snoop made his Olympics debut in Paris last summer and won two sports Emmys for his coverage. The Winter Games will run from Feb. 6-22, followed by the Paralympics from March 6-15.

