Snoop Dogg Back At Winter Olympics

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Snoop Dogg will be a roving correspondent for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. He will explore northern Italy and provide his unique perspective during primetime coverage. Snoop made his Olympics debut in Paris last summer and won two sports Emmys for his coverage. The Winter Games will run from Feb. 6-22, followed by the Paralympics from March 6-15.