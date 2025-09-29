Listen Live
Business & Economy

EA Sports To Be Acquired & Private

EA Sports To Be Acquired & Private

Video game maker Electronic Arts to be acquired and taken private for $55 billion

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Electronic Arts Photo Illustrations
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

From ABC13,

maker of video games like “Madden NFL,” “Battlefield,” and “The Sims,” is being acquired for $55 billion, the biggest leveraged buyout attempt in history.

Under the terms of the deal announced Monday, the private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF and Affinity Partners will pay EA’s stockholders $210 per share. Affinity Partners is a private equity firm run by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Electronic Arts would be taken private.

The total value of the deal eclipses the $32 billion price paid to take Texas utility TXU private in 2007.

If the transaction closes as anticipated, it will end EA’s 36-year history as a publicly traded company that began with its shares ending its first day of trading at a split-adjusted 52 cents.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
White Oak and Buffalo Bayou Rivers confluence, Downtown Houston, Texas, United States of America
News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo
Contests

Win A Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

16 Items
Pop Culture

Stefon Diggs’ Male Sexual Assault Allegations Surfaced By JT Amid Ongoing Cardi B Beef

Apple Music Gamma Present FLOWERS In Celebration Of Mariah Carey's New Album
Music

NEW MUSIC: Mariah Carey | Play This Song ft. Anderson .Paak

Elmiene1
Music

CLASSIC CONVO: British Soul Sensation Elmiene’s Wild Ride

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close