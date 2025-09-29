EA Sports To Be Acquired & Private

From ABC13,

maker of video games like “Madden NFL,” “Battlefield,” and “The Sims,” is being acquired for $55 billion, the biggest leveraged buyout attempt in history.

Under the terms of the deal announced Monday, the private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF and Affinity Partners will pay EA’s stockholders $210 per share. Affinity Partners is a private equity firm run by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Electronic Arts would be taken private.

The total value of the deal eclipses the $32 billion price paid to take Texas utility TXU private in 2007.

If the transaction closes as anticipated, it will end EA’s 36-year history as a publicly traded company that began with its shares ending its first day of trading at a split-adjusted 52 cents.