Toni Braxton’s Songs Become Movies

R&B icon Toni Braxton has partnered with Lifetime to produce and star in two movies inspired by and titled after her signature hits, “He Wasn’t Man Enough” and “Breathe Again.”

First up is Toni Braxton’s He Wasn’t Man Enough, set to premiere Saturday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. as part of the network’s Love of a Lifetime November romance movie slate.

Braxton stars alongside Essence Atkins and Yvette Nicole Brown. In the film, Braxton plays Mel Montgomery, a bestselling author whose personal life gets rocky when she discovers her boyfriend Richard (played by Thomas Cardot) has been deceiving her.

Per the logline, “When Mel learns Richard is now engaged to her estranged college friend Monica (Atkins), the two women, with the help of Mel’s loyal best friend Candy (Brown), set aside old wounds to stand together. What begins as betrayal becomes a story of resilience and solidarity—proving Richard picked the wrong trio to mess with. Because in the end, it was never about the man who failed them, but the women who chose each other. Always and without question… sisters over misters.”

Braxton’s hit “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” produced by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, was the lead single to her third album, The Heat, which was released in 2000. The song, co-written by Darkchild, LaShawn Daniels, Harvey Mason Jr and Fred Jerkins, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.