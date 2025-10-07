Listen Live
Music

Darryl DMC McDaniels To Headline Hip Hop Cultural Summit

A conversations that will break down Hip-Hop's impact on race, social justice, and civic engagement.

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2013 Winter TCA Tour - Day 1
Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels is set to lead a series of conversations that will break down Hip-Hop’s impact on race, social justice, and civic engagement.  The rapper will headline the 3rd Annual Hip Hop Cultural Summit at the Delaware Art Museum later this month.  The event will feature a series of segments with McDaniels, including a book signing and keynote discussion with AllHipHop co-founder Chuck Creekmur.   There will also be MC battles, an all-female breakdancing exhibition, a visual art exhibition, and more.  Hip Hop Cultural Summit is going down on Saturday, October 18th. 


Music News

Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels To Headline 3rd Annual Hip Hop Cultural Summit

ByTony M. Centeno

Oct 1, 2025

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels
Photo: Getty Images

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels is set to spearhead a series of conversations that will break down Hip-Hop’s impact on race, social justice, and civic engagement.

The veteran rapper and entrepreneur will headline the 3rd Annual Hip Hop Cultural Summit at the Delaware Art Museum later this month. The day-long event, presented by AllHipHop, Guerrilla Republik, and the Delaware Art Museum, will feature a series of segments with the Run-DMC rapper, including a book signing and a keynote discussion with AllHipHop co-founder Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur.

“Hip-Hop has changed the way we talk about race in this country,” says AllHipHop co-founder Dr. Grouchy Greg Watkins.

“It gave young people who were shut out of the conversation a way to be heard, and it forced America to face truths it often tried to ignore,” Dr. Watkins continues. “The culture has broken barriers, created understanding, and given generations the language to deal with injustice. This year’s summit is about honoring that history while also looking at how Hip-Hop continues to shape the fight for racial equity today. With DMC here, we’re making space to talk honestly about where we’ve been, where we are, and where we still need to go.”

The 3rd Annual Hip Hop Cultural Summit will also have MC battles, an all-female breakdancing exhibition and a visual art exhibition featuring artwork by local artists who focus on Hip-Hop’s influence on race and culture. There will also be panel discussions featuring special guests, including music executive Steve Lobel, Martha Diaz, Nataani Means, Michele Byrd-McPhee, Tamara Burks, and Rabb Love. 

Related Tags

Race run-dmc Social Justice

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Young black woman listening to music on her phone at subway station
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Classroom, students and listening for education, school and learning for young group in junior grade. Lecture, growth and children with knowledge, scholarship and development to prepare in academy
News

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Happy House 2025
Events

Free Family Fun! Happy House Returns Thursday, October 23

Mixed race businessman eating and working at desk
National

USPS To Temporarily Raise Prices And A Carter Stamp

Woman Takes At-Home COVID Test
Health

New COVID-19 Variant And Cold Cases Spiking In U.S.

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close