Listen Live
Entertainment

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 11

Glass Mug of Hot Apple Cider with Cinnamon Sticks
Source: Synthetic Visions / Getty

As the leaves begin to change color and the weather starts to cool, autumn is slowly arriving. With the new season comes some of our favorite activities: pumpkin patches, apple picking, and of course…the flavors.

From pumpkin spice to apple cider, we love it all! And we also love to add a little kick to our drinks. With that in mind, here are 10 fall-inspired cocktails that you definitely want to add to your list!

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try  was originally published on majicatl.com

Apple Cider Margarita
A fall twist on the classic margarita with apple cider, tequila, triple sec, and a cinnamon-sugar rim.

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try  was originally published on majicatl.com

Pumpkin Spice White Russian
A creamy cocktail with vodka, coffee liqueur, and a splash of pumpkin spice creamer.

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try  was originally published on majicatl.com

Maple Bourbon Smash
Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, maple syrup, and a sprig of rosemary for garnish.

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try  was originally published on majicatl.com

Cranberry Moscow Mule
Vodka, ginger beer, cranberry juice, and a squeeze of lime served in a copper mug.

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try  was originally published on majicatl.com

Spiced Pear Martini
Pear vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and a dash of cinnamon.

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try  was originally published on majicatl.com

Hot Buttered Rum
A warm and indulgent drink made with spiced rum, butter, brown sugar, and warm spices.

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try  was originally published on majicatl.com

Caramel Apple Sangria
White wine, caramel vodka, apple cider, and sliced apples for a sweet and fruity punch.

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try  was originally published on majicatl.com

Chai Whiskey Sour
Whiskey, chai tea concentrate, lemon juice, and a touch of honey.

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try  was originally published on majicatl.com

Cinnamon Old Fashioned
A classic Old Fashioned with a cinnamon stick and a dash of cinnamon bitters.

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try  was originally published on majicatl.com

Apple Pumpkin Shandy
Chilled pumpkin beer mixed with chilled apple cider, garnished with a cinnamon stick and apple slice

10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try  was originally published on majicatl.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011
More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Classroom, students and listening for education, school and learning for young group in junior grade. Lecture, growth and children with knowledge, scholarship and development to prepare in academy
News

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

Mixed race businessman eating and working at desk
National

USPS To Temporarily Raise Prices And A Carter Stamp

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Woman Takes At-Home COVID Test
Health

New COVID-19 Variant And Cold Cases Spiking In U.S.

R&B Super Jam
Entertainment

Arrest Warrants Issued For Tyrese

The Walt Disney Company's 77th Emmy Awards Party
Entertainment

Tyler James Williams Has Crohn’s Disease

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close