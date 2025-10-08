Source: Interactive One / Interactive One

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders underwent a procedure to address serious leg pain, believed to be caused by recurring blood clots. Sanders announced during a news conference that he is hopeful of returning to work Today. The procedure, which targets arteries behind the knee and in the lower leg, was relatively minor. Sanders’ medical history includes multiple surgeries and toe amputations caused by previous clotting issues, along with a recent bladder cancer diagnosis and successful treatment. The Buffaloes are off to a two-and-four start to the 2025 season, his third as head coach.

Jerry Jones Calls Middle Finger Gesture “Inadvertent” Amid Cowboys Victory

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is speaking out about a middle finger gesture caught on video during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Jones said in an interview the exchange was unintentional and was meant as a celebratory thumbs-up to excited Cowboys fans. He said he accidentally used the wrong hand in the excitement, and the situation was quickly “straightened out.” Jerry Jones is likely giving the thumbs-down to a hefty fine involving one of his other fingers.

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, the NFL hit the Dallas Cowboys owner with a $250,000 fine after he was seen giving New York Jets fans the middle finger .

In a video circulating online, Jones was seen standing in his suite, looking down on fans. He held up his middle finger and then quickly switched to his index finger in a pointing gesture.”That was unfortunate,” Jones, 82, said in his weekly guest spot on 105.3 The Fan radio in Dallas. “That was an exchange with our fans out in front of us. There was a swarm of Cowboy fans out in front — not Jet fans, Cowboy fans — and the entire stadium was brimming with the enthusiasm of Cowboys and certainly late in the game.”

Jones is not the first owner to face the same penalty. In 2009, the late Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was hit with a $250,000 fine when he flashed both middle fingers to Buffalo Bills fans during a game.