Source: Ian Maule / Getty

The WNBA Finals resume tonight. The Las Vegas Aces lead the Phoenix Mercury two games to zero after holding serve at home. Jackie Young scored 32 points in a 91-78 win in game two, while A’ja Wilson contributed 28 points and 14 rebounds. Phoenix’s Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally scored 23 and 22 points, respectively. The Mercury are 13-11 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league averaging 9.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.0% from deep. Sami Whitcomb leads the team averaging 2.0 makes while shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

The Aces’ record in Western Conference games is 16-8. Las Vegas ranks ninth in the WNBA with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 2.3.

Phoenix averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas averages 83.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 80.1 Phoenix gives up to opponents.The Aces are trying for their third championship in four years, while the Mercury are looking to win their first since 2014.

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

LeBron James Reveals Announcement, Appears In Hennessey Ad

LeBron James’ much-anticipated announcement turned out to be a commercial for the cognac brand Hennessey. On Monday, James shared a teaser for what he dubbed “The Second Decision,” a reference to his 2010 televised moment when he revealed he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat. Following the teaser, fans speculated that James might be announcing his retirement. Now 40 years old, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is preparing for his 23rd season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at its conclusion.