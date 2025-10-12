Meta Says Like Them For Reels And a App On Double Dating?

Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty

A new app is putting the word double in online dating. PlotTwist allows singles to team up a friend in order to connect with other pairs of single people for low pressure hangs without co-called “superficial swipes.” The idea is to arrange group get-togethers in order to meet people without the pressure singles often feel with the average dating app. The company was formerly known as Fourplay Social but rebranded to reflect what it labels a shift from stale dating experiences to a focus on friendships and amusing stories and perhaps an unexpected romance. PlotTwist has been rolled out in selected cities around the country, including New York and Boston.

Meta Wants You To Like Them For Reels

Meta says Facebook’s algorithm is now updated so more users can find Reels that they actually enjoy. There’s now a “not interested” function so users can note what videos do not make the cut. It comes as some people complain that the new Vibes short-form video feed looks like AI slop.The algorithm update will prioritize newer content, showing you 50% more Reels that were posted on the same day you’re scrolling. Along with a new AI-powered search tool, Facebook said it wants to return to its roots to connect you with friends and family.

In an exclusive interview, Facebook’s vice president of product, Jagjit Chawla, told CNET that users have been requesting their feeds show them more recent videos. Facebook’s own internal testing found that doing so would help keep users returning to the app. Video is one of the most common ways people use Facebook, with the company reporting that video watch time has grown 20% year over year.