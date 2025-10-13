Government Shutdown Continues

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are continuing to point fingers as the government shutdown drags into another week. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News Sunday that Democratic lawmakers are hurting the American with people with each passing day. It comes after court filings showed the Trump administration has begun laying off thousands of federal workers. The Senate is not set to vote again on measures to end the government shutdown until Tuesday.

Hakeem Jeffries Speaks On Partial Gov’t Shutdown

Healthcare remains a major sticking point for Democratic lawmakers as the ongoing shutdown is set to drag into another week. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told Fox News Sunday Republicans think it’s “an extraneous issue” while Democrats believe it’s essential for millions of Americans to be able to afford to go see a doctor. Jeffries comments come after court filing showed the Trump administration has begun laying off thousands of federal workers. The Senate is not set to vote again on measures to end the government shutdown until Tuesday.

Trump Says Admin ‘Identified Funds’ To Pay Troops During Shutdown

President Trump has ordered the Defense Department to issue military paychecks during the government shutdown. Trump posted on social media Saturday that he’s using his authority to direct Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to use all available funds to pay the troops on October 15th. Trump didn’t identify the funding sources or the amount that would be used for troop salaries.

Over 1,000 CDC Staff Receive Layoff Notices Amid Shutdown

More than one-thousand CDC employees have been laid off amid the ongoing government shutdown. The Washington Post reports the affected units include those responding to outbreaks like measles and Ebola. Some layoff notices were mistakenly sent and will be reversed, particularly for teams handling infectious diseases and global health issues. The layoffs are part of a broader reduction effort by the Trump administration to decrease the size of federal agencies.