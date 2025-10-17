Drake Reunites With Ex Sophie To Celebrate Adonis’ Birthday

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Drake and Sophie Brussaux celebrated their son Adonis’ eighth birthday with a cowboy-themed party, showcasing their strong co-parenting relationship. The trio posed together near a Western-style cake in a rare public appearance. Drake and Brussaux have maintained an amicable relationship since confirming Adonis’ paternity in 2018, despite a rocky start. Adonis, who turned eight on October 11, has already made his mark in the spotlight with a track and appearances in his father’s music videos. Drake revealed that Adonis was conceived during a trip to Amsterdam in 2017, making the city hold sentimental value for him.

The birthday bash marked another chapter in the evolving relationship between Drake and Brussaux, who have managed to keep things amicable since confirming Adonis’ paternity in 2018.

Their early history was rocky—Brussaux announced her pregnancy in 2017, and Drake initially denied being the father. A DNA test the following year confirmed otherwise.That same year, Pusha T released “The Story of Adidon,” a scathing 2018 diss track aimed at Drake which publicly revealed and confirmed Drake’s secret son with Brussaux, accusing the Toronto rapper of hiding his child from the world.

The revelation forced Drake to address the situation directly, marking a turning point in both his public image and personal life.

Adonis has already stepped into the spotlight himself. At just six years old, he dropped a track titled “My Man Freestyle.” He also made cameos in several of his father’s music videos, including “8 AM in Charlotte” from Drake’s 2023 album For All the Dogs.

Earlier this year, Drake shared a personal detail during a July 30 concert in Amsterdam, revealing that the city holds sentimental value for him. “There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam,” he told the crowd, calling the performance “a big show” for that reason.

Adonis was conceived during a trip to Amsterdam in January 2017 and was born later that year on October 11.