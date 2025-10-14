Listen Live
Local

H-Town Latest News: Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary

A historic Houston park is undergoing an 18.5 million-dollar expansion and Sonic Donates $10K To Houston-Area Schools

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Several bodies found in vacant Fort Worth mortuary
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary

Criminal charges have been filed against the owners of a Houston funeral home after decomposing remains were found in the facility.  Gayle Bell and Michael Richardson own the Robinson Family Mortuary.  They’re both charged with abuse of a corpse following a months-long investigation by state officials.  The Mortuary was shut down this past April after several bodies were found inside in “disturbing conditions.”  The Texas Funeral Service Commission executed the shut-down.  Bell and Richardson are expected to appear before a Harris County judge before the end of the month.

New Murder Reward

The family of a Houston teenager, who was murdered three-decades ago, is pleading with the public for help solving the cold case. Fourteen-year old Erica Garcia was found dead at the old Alief General Hospital site.  Crime Stoppers of Houston, on Monday, announced a five-thousand dollar reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Houston Man’s Cousin Among 20 Israeli Hostages Set Free

A Houston man’s relative is among the twenty Israeli hostages who was freed yesterday. Dr. Allan Kellerman told KPRC TV he was relieved to hear the news that his cousin Eitan Mor was set free. Kellerman also said he never gave up hope even when things looked uncertain. Two funeral directors of a Houston funeral home are facing charges after investigators say multiple human remains were found decomposing inside of the facility.

Jazzy Sundays in the Park
Source: General / Jazzy Sunday

Emancipation Park Undergoing $18.5 Million Expansion

A historic Houston park is undergoing an 18-point-five-million-dollar expansion. A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday for the expansion project at Emancipation Park. It includes adding a permanent outdoor performance stage of more than five-thousand square feet along with renovations to the cultural center. The park has served as the epicenter for the city’s Juneteenth celebrations.

Sonic Donates $10K To Houston-Area Schools

Sonic is giving back to the community. The popular drive-thru restaurant has donated ten-thousand-dollars to support classroom projects in Houston-area schools. The funds were distributed through Donors Chose, an online platform that allows public school teachers to post public classroom requests.

Houston Rockets Media Day
Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

NBA Preseason Roundup

The Mavericks and Rockets are continuing preseason play this week.  Dallas defeated the Utah Jazz 114-101 in Salt Lake City.  Anthony Davis scored a team-high 25 points as the Mavs improved to 2-and-1 in exhibition play.  They close out the preseason against the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow night in Las Vegas.  In other action, Houston faces the New Orleans Pelicans tonight in Birmingham, Alabama.  The Rockets are 2-and-0.

Texans Visit Seahawks In Week Seven

The Texans are gearing up for a primetime matchup.  Houston will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football at Lumen Field.  The team has won back-to-back games and sits third in the AFC South at 2-and-3.  The Texans have lost four of their five all-time head-to-head meetings against the Seahawks.

Related Tags

Dallas Houston Las Vegas Los Angeles Lakers Rockets Seattle Seahawks Texans

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
American flags displayed in front of a southern home
15 Items
Family & Parenting

15 Most Affordable Cities To Live In Texas

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Crime

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Jourdan Dunn donates blood
Health

Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

Police Lights
News

Officials Respond as 22 Bodies Found in Houston-Area Bayous in 2025

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
Sports

Joe Mixon Update and Saquon Barkley Documentary

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close