Most Finish Candy Before Halloween

Turns out most Americans finish their candy before Halloween. A study on behalf of CVS Pharmacy shows the average American gobbles up their Halloween candy stash twice before seeing their first trick-or-treater. In fact, one in four of the two-thousand surveyed admitted they’ve had to restock three times or more. The survey delved into just how much effort — and temptation — goes into preparing for the holiday.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of CVS Pharmacy, results showed that about a third of respondents identify as early planners who stock up and decorate by Oct. 1, while nearly as many admit to being last-minute shoppers. Half of those who decorate insist that they have the best-looking house on the block (51%).

Despite early intentions, more than half (55%) said they still find themselves dashing out to buy candy at the last minute. And it’s not just candy — 43% of those who dress up also need finishing touches or makeup in the days leading up to Halloween.Getting into character is no small feat, especially since 43% go “all out” for Halloween.

Respondents who dress themselves or their children up for the holiday spend nearly five and a half hours pulling a look together, with hair and makeup taking the longest, showing a growing focus on creative makeup, and reflecting how Halloween has become a stage for self-expression.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans (62%) consider themselves “Halloween people,” with Gen Z and millennials leading the charge.When asked what makes the holiday special, candy was the top response (42%), followed by costumes (27%), fall atmosphere (23%), and spooky vibes (21%). Parents also ranked the excitement of their kids among the best parts of the season (23%).

This year, four in ten say they’re likely to hand out non-food goodies such as fidget toys (23%), friendship bracelets (21%), or small stuffed animals (21%), to be inclusive of children with food allergies.