Summer Walker Announces New Album

R&B singer Summer Walker has announced the release date for her upcoming album, “Finally Over It,” set to drop on November 14, 2025. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the project, with Walker teasing the album with the song “Heart of a Woman.” The announcement on social media has generated excitement among her followers, who are eagerly discussing the new album’s direction. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building, and fans are ready to support and celebrate Summer Walker’s latest musical offering.