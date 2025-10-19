Listen Live
Houston Rockets Sign Kevin Durant To $120 Million

Houston Rockets Expected To Sign Kevin Durant To Extension Below $120 Million Maximum

Published on October 19, 2025

Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

Kevin Durant has signed a two-year, $90 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets after being traded to the team earlier this year. The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. Durant’s decision to join the Rockets reportedly cost him $30 million, but it will give the team flexibility for future deals. If Durant plays both seasons in the extension, he could earn almost $600 million, potentially setting an NBA record. The Rockets have confirmed the contract extension but have not provided further details.

