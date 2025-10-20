Listen Live
Are You Ready For Some Football, Basketball & More ?

Are You Ready For Some Football, Basketball & More H Town ?

The Texans are taking the field for Monday Night Football. and The Rockets are locking up their superstar forward with a new contract

Published on October 20, 2025

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Texans Visit Seahawks On Monday Night Football

  The Texans are taking the field for Monday Night Football.  Houston will visit the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night at Lumen Field.  Cornerback Alijah Huzzie and wide receiver Christian Kirk have already been ruled out for the game.  Defensive end Denico Autry and safety Jaylen Reed are both listed as questionable.  The Texans are sitting third in the AFC South at 2-and-3.

Texans WR Christian Kirk To Miss Tonight’s Game With Hamstring Reinjury

Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk will sit out tonight’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks. Kirk reinjured his hamstring in practice on Friday, and was listed as limited after he was unable to finish the practice. He missed the first two games of this season with a strained hamstring. Kirk has ten receptions for the season for 109 yards on 16 targets in three games and two starts. Kickoff at Lumen Field is at 9 p.m.

Houston Rockets Media Day
Source: Alex Slitz / Getty

Rockets Visit Thunder Tomorrow

The Rockets are taking the court on Opening Night.  Houston will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow night at the Paycom Center.  The team signed star forward Kevin Durant to a two-year, 90-million-dollar contract extension on Sunday.  The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.  The Rockets finished last season second in the West at 52-and-30.

Rockets Sign Durant To Two-Year, $90M Deal

The Rockets are locking up their superstar forward with a new contract.  Houston is signing Kevin Durant to a two-year, 90-million-dollar contract extension prior to the start of the new season.  The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.  The 37-year-old now holds the record for the highest career earnings in NBA history at 598.2-million-dollars based on current and future salaries.  He has a total to three-years and 144.7-million-dollars remaining on his contract

Report: Astros Sign Nate Pearson

The Astros are already making offseason moves.  The Athletic reports that Houston is signing right-hander Nate Pearson to a one-year, 1.35-million-dollar contract.  Pearson spent most of last season in the Chicago Cubs organization and was released in September.  The 29-year-old former first-round pick is 9-and-6 with a 5.17 ERA through six starts and 123 big league appearances in his career.

